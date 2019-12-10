Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 10, 2019, 12:15 ET
MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and FRANK FAKHRY, File No. 2018-70
TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is vacated.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
Share this article