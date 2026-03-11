Capital Markets Tribunal announces new members of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC advises the Governance & Tribunal Secretariat on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the Capital Markets Tribunal.

The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms that may be extended. Staff from the Ontario Securities Commission's (OSC's) Enforcement Division, General Counsel's Department and Governance & Tribunal Secretariat also serve on the Committee.

The Governance & Tribunal Secretariat is pleased to welcome Dan Thomas, Ghahhary Thomas LLP, Stacey Reisman, Torys LLP, Madison Robins, Lenczner Slaght LLP, and Daniel Szirmak, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, and to extend the term of Samantha Gordon, McMillan LLP.

The Governance & Tribunal Secretariat gratefully acknowledges the contributions of Simon Bieber, Adair Goldblatt Bieber LLP, Raphael T. Eghan, Dentons Canada LLP, and Lauren Tomasich, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP whose terms have recently concluded.

The Committee is currently composed of the following members:

Robert Blair, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC

Maureen Doherty, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Derek Ferris, Enforcement Division, OSC

Samantha Gordon, McMillan LLP

Grace Knakowski, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (Chair)

Brian Kolenda, Lenczner Slaght LLP

Karen Manarin, RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team

Cullen Price, General Counsel's Department, OSC

Stacey Reisman, Torys LLP

Madison Robins, Lenczner Slaght LLP

Carolyn Slon, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (secretary to SPAC)

Ljiljana Stanic, McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Johanna Superina, Enforcement Division, OSC

Daniel Szirmak, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Dan Thomas, Ghahhary Thomas LLP

Natalia Vandervoort, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Stephanie Voudouris, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Jonathan Wansbrough, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP

Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the Capital Markets Tribunal's website.

The Capital Markets Tribunal is an independent division of the OSC that is assigned the power to conduct hearings under the Ontario Securities Act and the Commodity Futures Act and to independently determine all questions of fact or law in any proceeding before it under those Acts.

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]