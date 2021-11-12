Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, AND BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing to consider the Motion brought by David Sharpe dated September 22, 2021 in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on December 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

