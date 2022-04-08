Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 08, 2022, 12:27 ET
HRU MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION, HRU FINANCIALS LTD., YAU LING (PATRICK) LAM, QINGYANG (MICHAEL) XIA, and ZICHAO (MARSHALL) LIANG, File No. 2022-10
TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated April 8, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
