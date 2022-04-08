Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

HRU MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION, HRU FINANCIALS LTD., YAU LING (PATRICK) LAM, QINGYANG (MICHAEL) XIA, and ZICHAO (MARSHALL) LIANG, File No. 2022-10

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated April 8, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]