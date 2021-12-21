Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 21, 2021, 13:50 ET
MUGHAL ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION and USMAN ASIF
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Temporary Order pursuant to (Subsections 127(1) and 127(5)) in the above named matter.
A copy of the Temporary Order dated December 17, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
