Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and FRANK FAKHRY, File No. 2018-70

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:

the hearing scheduled to be heard on November 2 and 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. will proceed on November 2 and 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ; the hearing on November 20, 2020 will not proceed as scheduled; and additional hearing dates are scheduled for December 4 and December 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

