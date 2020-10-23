Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 23, 2020, 15:50 ET
MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and FRANK FAKHRY, File No. 2018-70
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:
- the hearing scheduled to be heard on November 2 and 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. will proceed on November 2 and 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.;
- the hearing on November 20, 2020 will not proceed as scheduled; and
- additional hearing dates are scheduled for December 4 and December 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
