Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Oct 12, 2021, 14:20 ET

DANIEL SHEEHAN, File No. 2020-38                 

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated October 12, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

