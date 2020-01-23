Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

ISSAM EL-BOUJI, File No. 2018-28

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing on the merits in the above-named matter have changed.

The hearing on the merits shall continue at 10:00 a.m. on February 19 and 21 and April 20, 21, 22, and 24, 2020.

