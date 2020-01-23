Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 23, 2020, 15:08 ET
ISSAM EL-BOUJI, File No. 2018-28
TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing on the merits in the above-named matter have changed.
The hearing on the merits shall continue at 10:00 a.m. on February 19 and 21 and April 20, 21, 22, and 24, 2020.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
