Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 14, 2021, 15:23 ET
FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22
TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated April 14, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free). [email protected]
Share this article