Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Nov 23, 2021, 11:33 ET
SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.Money, SilentVault, and CryptoWealth; WEALTH DISTRIBUTED CORP.; CYBERVISION MMX INC.; KEVIN WILKERSON; and AUG ENTERPRISES INC.,
File No. 2019-28
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued Reasons for Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated November 22, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
