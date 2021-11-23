Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.Money, SilentVault, and CryptoWealth; WEALTH DISTRIBUTED CORP.; CYBERVISION MMX INC.; KEVIN WILKERSON; and AUG ENTERPRISES INC.,

File No. 2019-28

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued Reasons for Decision in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated November 22, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

