Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DINO PAOLUCCI, File No. 2020-25

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 5, 2020 and Statement of Allegations dated August 4, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

