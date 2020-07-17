Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File No. 2019-34

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the Motion hearing in the above named matter shall continue on July 24 and 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]' For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

