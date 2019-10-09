Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BENEDICT CHENG, FRANK SOAVE, JOHN DAVID ROTHSTEIN AND ERIC TREMBLAY, File No. 2019-37

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - On October 8, 2019, the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Section 144 of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5 to consider the Application made by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission to revoke the oral decision made by the Commission on December 19, 2017 relating to Benedict Cheng's confidentiality request.

Staff has requested to proceed by written hearing pursuant to Rule 23(2) of the Commission's Rules of Procedure and Forms.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 8, 2019 and the Application dated October 7, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

