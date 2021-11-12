Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Nov 12, 2021, 17:20 ET
THE MUTUAL FUND DEALERS ASSOCIATION AND OMAR ENRIQUE ROJAS DIAZ (ALSO KNOWN AS OMAR ROJAS), File No. 2021-7
TORONTO, ON, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated October 5, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected], For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article