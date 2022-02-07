Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 07, 2022, 16:41 ET
VRK FOREX & INVESTMENTS INC. and RADHAKRISHNA NAMBURI, File No. 2019-40
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
