Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CARTU, File No. 2020-14

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on October 5, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.

The hearing on the merits will continue on October 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

