Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 09, 2022, 00:25 ET
JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CART, File No. 2020-14
TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued a Reasons and Decision and in the above named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated April 7, 2022 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article