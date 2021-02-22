Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 22, 2021, 14:03 ET
DANIEL SHEEHAN, File No. 2020-38
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter
A copy of the Order dated February 22, 2021 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For media inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
