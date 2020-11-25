Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Nov 25, 2020, 16:31 ET
DINO PAOLUCCI, File No. 2020-25
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]