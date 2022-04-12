Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on April 25, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

