Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and BDO Canada LLP.

Take notice the hearing dates in the above named matter scheduled for February 5, March 4, March 5, 11, 12, 18-20, 24, 25; April 6-9, 13, 15-17, 20-24, 27, 29, 30; May 1, 4, 6-8, 11, 13-15, 19-22, 25 and 27, 2020 are vacated.

A copy of the Order dated January 24, 2020 and Settlement Agreement dated January 20, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

