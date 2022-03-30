Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

FRASER MACDOUGALL and CHRIS BOGART -and- TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC., File No. 2022-4

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that an additional hearing date in the above-named matter is scheduled for April 22, 2022. The Application shall be heard on April 11, 13 and 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT on each day.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]