Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AURELIO MARRONE, File No. 2020-16

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that an additional merits hearing date in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on October 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.osc.ca/

