Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

ESW CAPITAL, LLC and OPTIVA INC., File No. 2020-26

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The Applicant, ESW Capital, LLC filed an Amended Application dated August 6, 2020.

A copy of the Amended Application dated August 6, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

