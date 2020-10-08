Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Oct 08, 2020, 17:56 ET
DEREK F.C. ELLIOTT, File No. 2020-31
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the attendance in the above named matter scheduled for October 9, 2020 will not proceed as scheduled.
