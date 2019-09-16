Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Sep 16, 2019, 16:07 ET
BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission filed an Amended Statement of Allegations dated September 16, 2019 with the Office of the Secretary in the above named matter.
A copy of the Amended Statement of Allegations dated September 16, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
