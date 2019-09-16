Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission filed an Amended Statement of Allegations dated September 16, 2019 with the Office of the Secretary in the above named matter.

A copy of the Amended Statement of Allegations dated September 16, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

