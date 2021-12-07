Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated December 6, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

