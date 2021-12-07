Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 07, 2021, 12:04 ET
STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40
TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above noted matter.
A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated December 6, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
