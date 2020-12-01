Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 01, 2020, 12:59 ET
FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD., GLOBAL BIOENERGY RESOURCES INC., NAYEEM ALLI, MAURICE AZIZ, HARISH BAJAJ, AND ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2019-22
TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on December 2 and 3, 2020 will not proceed as scheduled.
The hearing on the merits will continue on December 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
