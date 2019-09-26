Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Sep 26, 2019, 11:14 ET
NATURAL BEE WORKS APIARIES INC., RINALDO LANDUCCI, and TAWLIA CHICKALO, File No. 2018-40
TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision on Sanctions and Costs and an Order in the above noted matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision on Sanctions and Costs and the Order dated September 25, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
