Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 10, 2020, 11:47 ET
BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59
TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice the hearing dates in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on March 2, 6, 9, 23, 26, 27, 30; April 3 and May 28, 2020 are vacated.
The hearing on the merits shall commence at 10:00 a.m. on March 4, 2020 and continue on March 5, 11, 12, 18-20, 24, 25; April 6-9, 13, 15-17, 20-24, 27, 29, 30; May 1, 4, 6-8, 11, 13-15, 19-22, 25 and 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on each scheduled day.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article