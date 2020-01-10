Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice the hearing dates in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on March 2, 6, 9, 23, 26, 27, 30; April 3 and May 28, 2020 are vacated.

The hearing on the merits shall commence at 10:00 a.m. on March 4, 2020 and continue on March 5, 11, 12, 18-20, 24, 25; April 6-9, 13, 15-17, 20-24, 27, 29, 30; May 1, 4, 6-8, 11, 13-15, 19-22, 25 and 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on each scheduled day.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

