Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 06, 2021, 18:37 ET
SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35
TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the oral closing submissions in the merits hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on July 8 and July 9, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
