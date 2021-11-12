Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Nov 12, 2021, 13:11 ET
DAVID SHARPE, File No. 2021-26
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing to consider the Application dated September 22, 2021 in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on December 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
