Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CHRISTOPHER UITVLUGT, File No. 2022-12

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated April 27, 2022 and Statement of Allegations dated April 26 are available at www.osc.ca

