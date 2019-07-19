Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CALDWELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., File No. 2018-36

TORONTO, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on August 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 12, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 23, 27 and 28, 2019, will not proceed as scheduled.

