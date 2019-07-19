Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 19, 2019, 17:12 ET
CALDWELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., File No. 2018-36
TORONTO, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on August 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 12, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 23, 27 and 28, 2019, will not proceed as scheduled.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)
