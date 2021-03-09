Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 09, 2021, 17:27 ET
MINER EDGE INC., MINER EDGE CORP. and RAKESH HANDA, File No. 2019-44
TORONTO, ON, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:
(1)
the merits hearing scheduled to be heard on June 16 and 17, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled; and
(2)
the merits hearing shall commence on June 15, 2021 and continue on June 18-30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. on each day.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
