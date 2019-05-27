Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

TRILOGY MORTGAGE GROUP INC. and TRILOGY EQUITIES GROUP LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, File No. 2018-21

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated May 24, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

