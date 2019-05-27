Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

May 27, 2019

TRILOGY MORTGAGE GROUP INC. and TRILOGY EQUITIES GROUP LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, File No. 2018-21

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated May 24, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

