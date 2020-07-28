Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 28, 2020, 13:38 ET
CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File No. 2019-34
TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ – Take notice that the Motion hearing on July 29, 2020 is vacated.
