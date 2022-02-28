Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 28, 2022, 12:22 ET
FRASER MACDOUGALL and CHRIS BOGART -and- TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC., File No. 2022-4
TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated February 28, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
