Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on January 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

