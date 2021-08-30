Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Aug 30, 2021, 14:15 ET
MINER EDGE INC., MINER EDGE CORP. and RAKESH HANDA, File No. 2019-44
TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:
- the merits hearing scheduled to be heard on August 31, 2021 will not proceed as scheduled; and
- the merits hearing shall commence on October 18, 2021 and continue on October 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 27, 28, and 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article