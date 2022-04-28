Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 28, 2022, 13:23 ET
JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CARTU, File No. 2020-14
TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the Sanctions and Costs hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on May 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
