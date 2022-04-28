Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CARTU, File No. 2020-14

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the Sanctions and Costs hearing in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on May 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

