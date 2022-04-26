Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

TRILOGY MORTGAGE GROUP INC. and TRILOGY EQUITIES GROUP LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, File No. 2018-21

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons and Decision in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and Order dated April 25, 2022 are available at www.osc.ca.

