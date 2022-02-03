Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

Feb 03, 2022, 11:49 ET

STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on February 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

