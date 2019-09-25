Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and  FRANK FAKHRY, File No. 2018-70

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated September 25, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

