Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 22, 2022, 13:30 ET
BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, and HARRY STINSON, File No. 2020-11
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated February 22, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries:1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
