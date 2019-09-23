Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

SENTRY INVESTMENTS INC. and SEAN DRISCOLL, File No. 2019-33

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated September 20, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

