Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Mar 07, 2022, 13:00 ET
FRASER MACDOUGALL and CHRIS BOGART -and- TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC., File No. 2022-4
TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Applicants, Fraser MacDougall and Chris Bogart, filed an Application dated March 4, 2022 in the above named matter.
A copy of the Application dated March 4, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article