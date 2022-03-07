Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Mar 07, 2022

         FRASER MACDOUGALL and CHRIS BOGART -and- TRYP THERAPEUTICS INC., File No. 2022-4

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Applicants, Fraser MacDougall and Chris Bogart, filed an Application dated March 4, 2022 in the above named matter.    

A copy of the Application dated March 4, 2022 is available at www.osc.ca

