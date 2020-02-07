Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Feb 07, 2020, 11:22 ET
SOLAR INCOME FUND INC., ALLAN GROSSMAN, CHARLES MAZZACATO, and KENNETH KADONOFF, File No. 2019-35
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated February 7, 2020 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
