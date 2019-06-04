Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

OSC Seeks Applications for Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking applications for membership on its Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee (IFTAC).

The IFTAC will replace the OSC's Investment Funds Product Advisory Committee and will advise staff on technical compliance challenges in the investment funds product regulatory regime, and opportunities for improving alignment between investor, industry and regulatory goals.

The IFTAC provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the OSC to further smart and effective regulation that promotes capital market efficiency while protecting investors and market integrity in the investment funds and structured products space. The Committee meets four times a year and consists of eight to 12 members, participating for two-year terms. Members will propose topics to the Chair and lead discussion on selected topics at IFTAC meetings.

Senior representatives with technical, operational and compliance experience in the investment funds and structured products industry and other interested persons are invited to submit applications for membership on the IFTAC. For the 2019-2021 term, the OSC will consider applications from senior service providers, senior legal, compliance and accounting professionals, and other senior professional advisors with relevant experience.

The IFTAC will be chaired by Melissa Schofield, Senior Legal Counsel, Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch.

Interested persons should e-mail their applications (cover letter and resume or equivalent) by June 21, 2019 to Louisa Tong at ltong@osc.gov.on.ca copying Melissa Schofield at mschofield@osc.gov.on.ca.

Questions regarding the IFTAC may be addressed to:

Melissa Schofield

Senior Legal Counsel,

Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch

Ontario Securities Commission

416-595-8777

mschofield@osc.gov.on.ca

