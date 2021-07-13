Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Jul 13, 2021, 11:08 ET
MINER EDGE INC., MINER EDGE CORP. and RAKESH HANDA, File No. 2019-44
TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on July 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
